Veterans Compete in Art Competition

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Veterans who’ve served our country, compete in an Arts Competition at the VA Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

About 60 Veterans put their artwork out there for the community to enjoy. Veterans came from across the region to participate in the free event. The VA says this is the first step for Veterans to compete in the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival in New York. Many veterans use Art to cope and recover from post-traumatic stress, trauma and other disabilities.

A United States Navy Veteran who served from 1967-1987, Steven Ceretti, said “Design came from a Lorant kit and it was designed to be stitched over 28 over 2 which would be 14 count. Now there’s 14 stitches per inch. I did it on 28 count over 1.”

Ceretti said he’s been doing stitch artwork for 45 years. He even placed second in the nation for his stitch artwork in 2013.