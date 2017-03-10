American Health Care Act Clears First Hurdles

Republican-Proposed ObamaCare Replacement Moves Through Two House Committees

The Ways and Means committee spent nearly 18 hours debating their portion of the American Health Care Act Wednesday into Thursday morning.

A 23 to 16 vote in favor of the bill sends the Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act, or ObamaCare, forward.

One of those 23 votes came from South Dakota Representative Kristi Noem.

She said her vote was in response to constituents who disapprove of ObamaCare.

“I’m excited about the fact that we’ve taken this first step to really repeal ObamaCare and replace it with patient-centered reforms. Ones that get patients more options, better health care, put them in the driver’s seat instead of the federal government. This is exactly the step we needed to take,” said Rep. Noem.

Rep. Noem posted to her Instagram account that the debate ended a little before 3:30 a.m. Central Time.

South Dakota Democratic Party Executive Director Suzanne Jones Pranger said she believes that Republicans are moving too fast on the repeal process.

“That is not regular operating procedure and we think it’s because the Republicans know there is not support for this bill,” said Jones Pranger.

Key proponents of the vote include the elimination of the individual and employer mandates, requiring people to buy health insurance.

It also moves forward tax credits for low and middle income families to use for plans including specific needs.

Rep. Noem said they also hope to expand health savings accounts and eliminate taxes.

“They will still be allowed to keep their children on their policies until age 26 and pre-existing conditions would still be covered so those are things that we had a lot of feedback on and we’re looking forward to the debate as it continues through the process,” said Rep. Noem

Jones Pranger said Democrats are concerned people insured under ObamaCare will lose their coverage while also seeing premiums increase.

She said they worry pieces of the current bill, such as children staying on insurance, will soon be on the chopping block.

“Even though they’re saying you can’t get kicked off that doesn’t mean the prices for coverage aren’t going to go up so dramatically that people can’t afford it,” said Jones Pranger.

The House Energy and Commerce panel also voted to move the American Health Care Act forward.

However, the measure still has to pass the Budget Committee and the Rules Committee before making its way to the U.S. House floor.