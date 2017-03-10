Big Day for Northwestern Men And Women At NAIA Tournaments

Red Raiders win on late Kooima jumper and women get half-courter from Maneman

SIOUX CITY, IA & POINT LOOKOUT, MO…It was a good day for the Northwestern Red Raider basketball teams at the NAIA Tournaments. In Point Lookout, MO Colton Kooima hit a fall-away jumper on the baseline with :06 left to beat Washington Adventist 78-76. Kooima had 22 points and Nathan Wedel 18 as the men improved to 27-6. In the women’s 83-68 win over Southern Oregon in Sioux City, Renee Maneman hit a half-court buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter. She had 15 points and Kassidy DeJong 29 as the Raiders won for the 20th time this year. It was their 47th NAIA game and 15th appearance.