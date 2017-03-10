Billion Auto – Express Lube Tech

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

COME GROW WITH US!

The Billion Automotive family is looking for individuals to expand its Express Lube Service Centers.

Express Lube Technicians WANTED!

Billion Auto is seeking ambitious, hardworking individuals to join our Express Lube Service Team! No Experience necessary. Manufacturers training will be provided.

Billion Automotive offers a STABLE WORK ENVIRONMENT with COMPETITIVE WAGES AND BENEFITS PACKAGES to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Requirements:

–Valid Driver’s license

–Good Communication Skills

–Efficient

–Must be able to work individually or on a team system

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3943

jobs@billionauto.com

APPLY on our career site using the URL below OR stop by our Human Resource office (address above) Monday-Friday 8am-5pm to apply in person.

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/express-lube-tech-sioux-falls-sd/view/1453