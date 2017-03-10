Cold and Flu Cases Still High

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Cold and Flu season is still hanging on and local daycares are one of the hardest hit.

At the EmBe Avera South Childcare Center, keeping kids healthy and germ free is a high priority, but not without challenges. They say they have seen an increase in viral flues, influenza, and other sicknesses, but there are ways to try to keep your kids sick free. The daycare center says you can do the same thing at home as what they do at their facility in order to keep the spreading of germs and diseases at a minimum.

The Director of Childcare Services at EmBe Avera South, La’Toria Horan, said “Which would be wiping things down, door knobs, handles, anything like that that the kiddos touch. Making sure that they are covering their mouths when they sneeze or cough. Disposing of tissues right away and that’s super important as well. Just keeping the environment as clean as possible.”

The daycare says the best thing to do when your child is sick is to keep them home until they are feeling better. One doctor tells us when it’s time to bring your child in for a sickness.

Dr. Toshiko O. Luckow from Avera Urgent Care Provider, said “Children should be brought in right away if they suspect it could be flu because they had exposure to flu patient or because they have typical symptoms of runny nose, headache, fever, body ache, all those kind of things.”

The doctor stresses they have the treatment for influenza for the first 48 hours but not the cure.