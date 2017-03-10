Falls Park Goes Orange for World Kidney Day

Orange is the color for the National Kidney Foundation, an advocacy group for kidney health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- They went purple for Alzheimer’s, they turned blue to support the police department, and on Thursday night, the falls of Falls Park turned orange to raise awareness of a serious health concern.

According to the Foundation, currently 26 million – or 1 in 9 – Americans have kidney disease and only 10% have been diagnosed. Part of the goal of the National Kidney Foundation is to advocate for those patients and educate the community on the importance of knowing about kidney health.

Gene Dickey is the NKF Community Outreach Manager for the Dakotas region. A two time recipient himself, Dickey says his experience with the disease has given him new purpose to advocate for it.

“I was actually very lucky because i knew about 9 years before i needed the transplant, so i was able to educate myself.”

Most people, aren’t as lucky.

“The Doctor approached me and he said, ‘You have kidney disease, and you have stage five kidney disease,” said Luis Rodriguez.

Rodriguez’s diagnosis came as a complete surprise.

“I felt my whole world fell apart, I thought I was going to lose my husband, my friend, it was devastating for me,” said his wife, Noelia.

Luis is one of the 26 million Americans affected by kidney disease. He was given only six months until he’d have to go on dialysis unless he found a donor, first.

That’s where his luck came in, he didn’t have to very look far.

“The only person that did this for us was God, I mean, I just laid there, they opened me up took it out and put it in him,” said Noelia.

His wife, a perfect match in more ways than one.

The two are now advocating for kidney heath.

They’ve traveled the country to share their story and spread a message:

“Be aware of kidney disease, it’s a silencer. You need to be tested,” said Luis. “And if you are healthy, be a donor, it will change people’s lives,” added Noelia.

More information, including the symptoms of Kidney Disease, can be found here: https://www.kidney.org/news/newsroom/factsheets/KidneyDiseaseBasics