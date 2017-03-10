Governor Signs New Laws To Replace Initiated Measure 22

PIERRE, S.D. — Friday morning, Gov. Dennis Daugaard signed five measures created to replace concepts of Initiated Measure 22, a measure approved by South Dakota voters on the 2016 November ballot but repealed by legislators during the spring session.

“State officials of all stripes undertook the difficult work of replacing Initiated Measure 22 with constitutional, workable legislation that meets the goals advanced by the IM 22,” said Gov. Daugaard. “Public servants from West River and East River, on the right and the left, and in the legislative and executive branches came together on these bills.”

House Bill 1073, brought by Speaker Mark Mickelson, prohibits legislators, statewide elected officials and heads of the Executive Branch agencies from accepting expensive lobbyist gifts.

“Proponents of IM 22 sold the measure by promoting a perception that state lawmakers are receiving expensive gifts from lobbyists. The speaker’s bill addresses that concern by helping to ensure a legislative process which allows lobbyist influence only through their arguments,” the Governor said.

Gov. Daugaard also signed House Bill 1076, brought by Rep. Karen Soli, establishing a government accountability board. The board consists of four retired judges and holds the authority to turn issues of concern over to the Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Governor also signed HB 1052, providing certain protections for public employees and HB 1165, an Act to annually updated financial interest statements from anyone elected to statewide or local office. Daugaard also made law an act to revise rules concerning the period of time former office-holders are prohibited from lobbying after leaving office.