Hamlin upset, Lennox Edges Dells At State “A”

Tanagers pull upset, Orioles edge Quarriers at State "A"

BROOKINGS, SD… It was a great night of basketball at Frost Arena Thursday night. In the first game of the evening session the Tanagers of Vermillion knocked Hamlin from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 49-43 win. Kasey Jensen led the way with 14 points and Lexi Wadsworth had 14 as well for the Chargers. In the final game of the first day Lennox and Dell Rapids went back and forth. The Orioles led by as many as 15 points early. Jayda Knuppe’s 19 points rallied her team and they took the lead in the 4th quarter. But the Orioles went on an 8-0 run to put the game away and advance to the semifinals Friday night. St. Thomas More and Webster will meet in the 6:00 game Friday night.