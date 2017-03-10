Helping Families At The Ronald McDonald House

When hard times hit a family, having enough resources or support can be a struggle, especially when a child is sick. Staff at the Ronald McDonald Houses in South Dakota do everything they can to improve a child’s life and advance a family’s potential.

Before serving as executive director of the Ronald McDonald Houses here in South Dakota, Kevin Miles spent 20 years working for Catholic organizations. He says giving back to the community has always been his calling, which led to his current role at the Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota provide a home away from home when families with sick children are receiving care. Miles says the houses in Sioux Falls are currently renovating some of their rooms, which are usually filled to capacity.

To keep the kids healthy, Miles says sanitation is always a top priority at the houses. He says they’re always looking for volunteers to help with cleaning and cooking for their families. If you’d like to donate your time and help out at one of the Ronald McDonald Houses, click here.

During the month of March, a portion of sales from all Shamrock Shakes sold at McDonald’s will go toward the Ronald McDonald Houses in South Dakota. The house will also be holding a Kentucky Derby fundraiser on Thursday, April 13 at the Minnehaha Country Club. For more information on their upcoming events, watch the video above or click here.