With Lowest Unemployment Rate In The Nation, SD Businesses Get Creative To Find Employees

With the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, South Dakota businesses are having a tough time finding employees. While there’s no tactic that’s absolute magic, they’re finding creative ways to get people in the door.

‘Free cable. Free internet. Wear jeans to work.’ These are some of the phrases Midco has been using on social media.

“We really want to show people why we’re a good employer and why people would want to come to us,” said Midco Social Media Strategist Amanda Potter.

Potter is strategic about where they post certain jobs, whether it’s on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. Potter even evaluates which pictures get the most attention.

Potter said as she posts an advertisement on the internet, “What images are really resonating with people and what wording are people responding to? And then you can build off of that.”

The company has around 1,500 employees, and says these are the types of perks that perk interest. When you’re always hiring, little things make a big difference.

Midco Director of Public Relations Paige Pearson Meyer said, “It’s an opportunity for people to get to know Midco, in their everyday lives, so whether you’re looking for a job passively or actively, hopefully we can find you on social media.”

For Melissa Johnson, the owner of Oh My Cupcakes!, the hiring process isn’t as technical.

Johnson said, “If you look at our page, you’ll see a lot of behind the scenes things. You’ll see our cupcakes ninjas at work every day, and laughing and having a good time.”

Johnson works equally hard though at promoting their brand, and sharing their story. She finds that’s what reaches potential employees the most.

“We’re closed on Sunday and I know I’m never going have to work a Sunday or we close at 6 p.m. In the evening so you’re never going to have to work late at night. Those are great incentives certainly, but we also hear a lot that what led me to apply here is not what kept me here,” said Johnson.

In an industry with a high turnover rate she says keeping people is just as important.

“It takes a village to make a cupcake,” said Johnson laughing.

To keep people, Johnson thinks of creative ways to make them feel excited about work. Just recently, she had employees write nice things about each other on a piece of paper. They were then entered into a drawing to win a cupcake themed purse.