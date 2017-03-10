NSU’s Kastigar Wins D-II Title In 400 IM

Aberdeen native wins National D-II Title for Northern

Birmingham, Ala. – After notching a third place finish in the 200 yard IM in the opening day of the NCAA Swimming National Championships, junior Hannah Kastigar jumped back into action in both sessions racing the 400 IM and the 100 fly. Kastigar blew past the field of opponents in the 400 IM, claiming the first swimming National Championship in school history, and just the 11th overall for Northern State athletics.

Kastigar advanced to the finals session by winning her heat with a time of 4:15.42 in the 400 yard IM and taking second in her heat with 54.48 in the 100 yard butterfly. She entered finals as the top ranked athlete in the individual medley with the fastest time in all of Division II this season, as well as sixth overall in the fly.

Moving on into the final round, the Aberdeen native was crowned the NCAA Champion in the 400 yard IM by completing the race in a school record, 4:12.99. She finished 5.25 seconds before the second place finalist and nearly surpassed her own lifetime best. Kastigar shattered her own school record of 4:18.00 from earlier this season.

Kastigar had a quick turnaround, with just the men’s 400 yard IM in between events, however she continued her success with a seventh place finish in the 100 yard butterfly finals. The time of 54.59 was less than three seconds behind the top finisher. Kastigar is now a 3-time All-American, earning honors in the 200 yard IM, 400 yard IM and 100 yard butterfly.

Also competing for the Wolves in her first NCAA Championships was Edda Skoric. The freshman competed for the Wolves in the 200 yard freestyle. She hit the wall at 1:55.56 in the prelims for a 45th place finish overall.

The junior will compete once again in the 200 yard butterfly tomorrow, as well as the 800 yard freestyle relay. Prelims will take place at 10:30 a.m., followed by finals at 6 p.m.