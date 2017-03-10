Outdoor Living Expo 2017

The first annual event offers everything from a farmers market to raising chickens in your backyard.

The 1st annual Outdoor Living Expo starts in Sioux Falls on Friday, March 10th. It’s a unique mix of contractors and suppliers from the area displaying items such as nursery stock, landscaping, supplies, concrete contractors, outdoor kitchens, mowing and maintenance equipment.

“We as an industry need an outlet,” Organizer Jodi Anfinson said, “Somewhere to vend to the retail customer. So we gathered all of us up along with vending.”

There are seminars featuring, how to raise chickens in your back yard, proper care of and how to build a raised garden, and canning tips.

“People will find a variety of things from chickens to pools and spas.” Organizer Rob Feller said, “We’ve got a farmers market with a ton of things that people can cash and carry.”

It’s all at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds in the Expo Building starting at noon on Friday, March 10 and running through Sunday the 12th.

For more information and event times, log on to the Expo website: www.outdoorlivingexposf.com or look them up on facebook.