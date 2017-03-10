S.D. Governor Plans To Sign Religious Adoption Agency Protections Into Law

Monica Albers
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he expects to sign a bill that would give new legal protections to adoption agencies and foster groups that cite religious reasons for denying services.

The Republican governor said Friday that he fears a child-placement agency may make a decision that’s in the best interest of the child, but be subject to a lawsuit. He hopes the legislation would forestall such litigation.

The proposal says that child-placement agencies can’t be required to provide services that conflict with “sincerely-held” religious beliefs. It says the state can’t “discriminate” against agencies that exercise such convictions.

Critics say it would allow state-funded child-placement agencies to discriminate against children or prospective parents.

