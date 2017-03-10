Scoreboard Thursday, March 9th
Men’s Basketball
NAIA Tournament
@ Point Lookout, MO
Northwestern 78, Washington Adventist 76 *Kooima game winner w/:06 (22 pts.)
College of Idaho 98, DWU 93 *Late Wednesday Night/Vandeberg 27 pts.
Women’s Basketball
NAIA Tournament
@ Sioux City
Northwestern 83, Southern Oregon 68 *Kassidy DeJong 29 points
Boys Basketball
Iowa State 2-A Semifinals
Western Christian 94, Camanche 44 *Jesse Jansma 27 pts./Ben Gesink 24 pts.
Girls Basketball
SD State “B” @ Huron
Warner 65, Timber Lake 39 *Laurie Rogers 16 pts./12 reb.
SC/Woonsocket 66, New Underwood 59 *Myah Selland 30 points
Sully Buttes vs. Parker
Ethan vs. Avon
SD State “A” @ Brookings
St. Thomas More 57, Madison 32 *Dru Gylten 29 points
Webster 57, Little Wound 50 *Hayley Rithmiller 24 points
Hamlin vs. Vermillion
Lennox vs. Dell Rapids