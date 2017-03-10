Scoreboard Thursday, March 9th

Scoreboard Thursday, March 9th
Mark Ovenden
Men’s Basketball

NAIA Tournament
@ Point Lookout, MO

Northwestern 78, Washington Adventist 76 *Kooima game winner w/:06 (22 pts.)

College of Idaho 98, DWU 93 *Late Wednesday Night/Vandeberg 27 pts.

Women’s Basketball

NAIA Tournament
@ Sioux City

Northwestern 83, Southern Oregon 68 *Kassidy DeJong 29 points

Boys Basketball

Iowa State 2-A Semifinals

Western Christian 94, Camanche 44 *Jesse Jansma 27 pts./Ben Gesink 24 pts.

Girls Basketball

SD State “B” @ Huron

Warner 65, Timber Lake 39 *Laurie Rogers 16 pts./12 reb.

SC/Woonsocket 66, New Underwood 59 *Myah Selland 30 points

Sully Buttes vs. Parker

Ethan vs. Avon

SD State “A” @ Brookings

St. Thomas More 57, Madison 32 *Dru Gylten 29 points

Webster 57, Little Wound 50 *Hayley Rithmiller 24 points

Hamlin vs. Vermillion

Lennox vs. Dell Rapids

