Sioux Falls State of the City Address Planned

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Mayor Mike Huether plans to hold his State of the City Address on Tuesday, March 28. The Mayor is expected to discuss low unemployment rates in the city, a fourth straight year of record development and the largest growth of new citizens in the history of Sioux Falls.

The City ended the year with $42.2 million in General Fund operating reserves, equal to 26.5 percent of budgeted expenditures. Originally budgeted to use $5.4 million in operating reserves in 2016, the City utilized only $1.4 million, a credit to prudent budgetary practices. Although sales tax revenue growth slowed to 3.4 percent, the Mayor’s office says Sioux Falls economy showed solid strength. At $701.9 million, construction permitting reached an all-time high last year. In 2016, Sioux Falls also celebrated the grand opening of the Midco® Aquatic Center, the groundbreaking for a $12 million hotel near the PREMIER Center, the completion of some monster infrastructure improvements in sanitary sewer and roads, and so much more.

The Mayor will outline the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the State of the City Address that takes place on Tuesday, March 28, at 2:30 p.m. at Carnegie Town Hall, 235 West Tenth Street. The public is encouraged to attend.