Skyforce Selling Unique Jerseys for Corn Week

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Skyforce has a little bit of a different way of raising money and food for Feeding South Dakota.

South Dakota Corn and Skyforce are partnering for the third annual Corn Week. The charity is selling corn jerseys for $250 to support the cause. Fans can choose to have a player sign the jersey or the entire team. In addition to the jerseys, fans are encouraged to donate canned goods from 9 to 5 this week at the Skyforce office, which you will get two free tickets to the game next Saturday. If you bring canned goods on game day, you will received 50% off Skyforce merchandise.

The Assistant General Manager, Mike Gorsett, said “South Dakota Corn is our sponsor of the Knights. So it’s a great opportunity to kind of us to kind partner the two organizations together. You know it’s a fun night for our guys to be able to wear a little bit different jersey.”

The charity game is next Saturday the 18th vs. the Los Angeles Defenders. Skyforce says they have about 300 tickets left for the game.