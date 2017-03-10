State Prison Inmate gets Another 100 Years for Child Rape

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A man serving 15 years in the South Dakota Penitentiary for a child sex crime has been sentenced to another 100 years for molesting two other children.

40-year-old Michael Slaughter had earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree rape counts. Authorities say he molested two children on almost a daily basis between 2011 and 2012. A prosecutor called the abuse “graphic and horrible.”

Slaughter’s attorney agreed that the crime was horrific, but said Slaughter had been victimized himself as a child and has sought psychotherapy, which state prison can’t offer.