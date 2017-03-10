Warner and SC/Woonsocket Advance At Girls B

Afternoon highlights from the Huron Arena where Warner and SC/Woonsocket both won

HURON, SD… The Girls State “B” Basketball Tournament tipped off Thursday afternoon at the Huron Arena where Warner and Sanborn Central/Woonsocket both advanced to the semifinals. Laurie Rogers had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Haylee Hanson 14 points as the Monarchs beat Timber Lake 65-39 to improve to 22-2. They will face Myah Selland’s SC/Woonsocket team Friday night. Selland scored 30 points in the 66-59 win. Brianna Phillipsen had 18 for the Tigers who actually got within 2 in the 4th quarter on a 3 from Cailyn Miller.