Health Care Debate Wages Closer To Home

South Dakota Democrats Rally In Sioux Falls Against "NoemCare"

In Sioux Falls Friday, South Dakota Democrats rallied against, what they call, “NoemCare.”

South Dakota Representative Kristi Noem voted in support of the American Health Care Act yesterday during a Ways and Means committee hearing.

The new bill is the Republican-proposed alternative to the Affordable Care Act, or ObamaCare.

Health care officials like Sanford Health Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Dr. Amy Kelley, believes she’s seen ObamaCare help her patients.

She fears that the new bill could hurt maternity care through Medicaid cuts and that preventative care, such as pap smears and birth control, would have to be paid out of pocket.

She believes the new proposal is putting the quality of health care at risk.

“Certainly there are things we can do improve that and there are things we should do to improve cost effectiveness and things along those lines but taking away health care from people is not the answer,” said Dr. Kelley.

Rep. Noem said she supports policies of the new proposal such as eliminating individual and employer mandates, tax credits instead of government subsidies and expanding health savings accounts.

She said it puts individuals more in control of their health care.

“We believe that people should be in charge of their own health care, should be able to shop for plans that work for them and their families. They should have access to things and tools that will allow them to make it more affordable for them and their families,” said Rep. Noem.

The American Health Care Act was also approved by the House Energy and Commerce panel Thursday.

It still needs to clear two committee hurdles before making it to the U.S. House floor.

The full American Health Care Act can be found online here.