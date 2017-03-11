Hero Status Confirmed: Ryan Rollinger Receives Carnegie Medal in Harrisburg Shooting

HARRISBURG, S.D.- Almost a year and a half ago, a single gunshot rang out at Harrisburg High School.

Investigators say a 16-year old student brought a gun on campus and shot the principal in the arm before he was tackled to the ground.

Ryan Rollinger says he’s not a hero for bringing down the gunman.

But a ceremony Friday, and a special medal now with his name on it, proves otherwise.

“I don’t consider myself necessarily a hero, but if somebody wants to call me that, I guess I don’t have a problem with it,” said Rollinger.

Nearly everyone at Harrisburg High school considers assistant principal Ryan Rollinger a hero including U.S. Senator Mike Rounds.

“Ryan Rollinger heard a gunshot that day his immediate concern was not his own safety but for the safety of anyone who might have been hurt by that gunshot,” said Sen. Rounds.

September 30, 2015 was the day Ryan Rollinger received the title.

It was just before lunch when he heard a single shot ring out.

He tackled the 16-year-old gunman and held him down with another staff member, preventing any more shots from being fired.

On Friday, Ryan Rollinger received confirmation of his hero status in the form of a Carnegie Medal.

“It’s kind of just as surreal as the event to be honest to you.”

The Carnegie medal is awarded to those who risk their lives to save the lives of others, a recognition of a heroic act.

But if you ask Ryan Rollinger, being hailed a “hero” is something he still hasn’t quite gotten used to yet.

“No and I don’t know that I ever will. I kind of said from the beginning the act was probably heroic in itself and I didn’t chose to put myself in that position and I think that’s what true heroes are the ones who sign up to do those things.”

But there is one thing he’s proud to be.

“I’m proud to be a Tiger.”

Rollinger says he plans to display his medal in his office.

Only 30 other South Dakotans have ever received this award.