State Lawmakers Close 2017 Legislative Session, Veto Override Day March 27

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers navigated lower-than-anticipated tax collections to pass a lean state budget, capping a difficult legislative session dominated by the repeal and patchwork replacement of government-ethics regulations that voters imposed in November.

Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard spent part of Friday signing a raft of ethics bills into law before lawmakers closed out the main part of the 2017 session. Daugaard says the replacement measures captured the best of the voter initiative while “avoiding the worst.”

Lawmakers dealt with sluggish state tax collections caused by low inflation, less spending in the farm economy and e-commerce transactions that avoid sales taxes.

The Legislature returns to Pierre on March 27 to decide whether to accept or override any vetoes that may come from the governor.