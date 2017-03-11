Northern’s Kastigar Takes 200 Butterfly For Second National Title

Aberdeen Native Won 400 IM National Championship Thursday

Birmingham, Ala. – On day three of the NCAA Championships, the Northern State swim team competed in two events, including Hannah Kastigar in the 200 yard butterfly and Kastigar, Edda Skoric , Josie Gillund and Kayla Sproles in the 800 yard freestyle relay.

Kastigar began the morning by finishing first overall in the 200 yard butterfly with a time of 1:58.14, taking down the previous school record of 1:58.58 and earning a season best. The junior advanced to finals ranked number one.

Competing next, the 800 yard freestyle relay team won their heat with a time 7:34.10. The foursome sealed a new school record, defeating their previous qualifying time by over five seconds. Official split times for the Wolves had Kastigar hitting the wall at 1:51.14, Skoric at 1:51.19, Gillund at 1:58.16 and Sproles at 1:53.61 for 18th place overall.

In the finals session, Hannah Kastigar began action for the Wolves in the second heat of the 200 yard butterfly. The junior captured a big lead midway through her race, topping all opponents with a time of 1:58.36. The first place finish would be her second NCAA National Championship in as many days.

Hannah Kastigar finished out the year as a four-time All-American with a third place finish in the 200 yard IM, a seventh place finish in the 100 yard butterfly and a pair of first place titles in the 400 yard IM and the 200 yard butterfly.