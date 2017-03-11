Northern’s Kastigar Takes 200 Butterfly For Second National Title
Aberdeen Native Won 400 IM National Championship Thursday
Birmingham, Ala. – On day three of the NCAA Championships, the Northern State swim team competed in two events, including Hannah Kastigar in the 200 yard butterfly and Kastigar, Edda Skoric, Josie Gillund and Kayla Sproles in the 800 yard freestyle relay.
Kastigar began the morning by finishing first overall in the 200 yard butterfly with a time of 1:58.14, taking down the previous school record of 1:58.58 and earning a season best. The junior advanced to finals ranked number one.
Competing next, the 800 yard freestyle relay team won their heat with a time 7:34.10. The foursome sealed a new school record, defeating their previous qualifying time by over five seconds. Official split times for the Wolves had Kastigar hitting the wall at 1:51.14, Skoric at 1:51.19, Gillund at 1:58.16 and Sproles at 1:53.61 for 18th place overall.
In the finals session, Hannah Kastigar began action for the Wolves in the second heat of the 200 yard butterfly. The junior captured a big lead midway through her race, topping all opponents with a time of 1:58.36. The first place finish would be her second NCAA National Championship in as many days.
Hannah Kastigar finished out the year as a four-time All-American with a third place finish in the 200 yard IM, a seventh place finish in the 100 yard butterfly and a pair of first place titles in the 400 yard IM and the 200 yard butterfly.
Edda Skoric will compete once again for the Wolves tomorrow in the 200 yard backstroke. Prelims are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., while finals expected to begin at 6 p.m. from the Birmingham CrossPlex.