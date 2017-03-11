SIX OVERTIMES! Watertown Outlasts Oahe In Epic State Tournament Opener

BROOKINGS, S.D. — And they thought a goal celebration that broke the glass was the wildest thing that happened.

Then came not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but SIX overtimes!

Garrett Barse scored at the 4:14 mark of the sixth overtime to finally deliver a 2-1 victory for the Watertown Lakers of the Oaha Caps in the boy’s State Hockey Quarterfinals on Friday afternoon in Brookings.

The game had already taken a bizarre turn in the second period when a goal celebration by Watertown shattered the glass and forced the game to be moved to an adjoining rink.

