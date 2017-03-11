STATE B SEMIFINALS: Sully Buttes & Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Win Thrillers

Chargers & Blackhawks Will Play For State Title Tomorrow

HURON, S.D. — Sully Buttes and Sanborn Central/Woonsocket have earned the right to play for the State B Girl’s Championship after hard fought wins in the semifinals on Friday night in Huron.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket got 18 points and 17 rebounds from SDSU-bound senior Myah Selland, along with 14 points from Megan Poyer to defeat Warner 55-49. In the late semifinal, Chloe Lamb’s jumper in the final seconds secured a 37-35 win for Sully Buttes over Ethan.

