State Penitentiary Inmate Dies, Autopsy Conducted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A state prison inmate has died.

Richard Kingston, age 71, passed away March 11 at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Kingston was sentenced in 1968 to life in prison out of Pennington County for kidnapping.

An autopsy will be conducted.