STATE A SEMIFINALS: St. Thomas More & Lennox Punch Their Title Game Tickets

Cavaliers Win 42-30 Over Webster, Lennox Takes Out Vermillion 57-50
Zach Borg
BROOKINGS, S.D.  —  St. Thomas More and Lennox will play for the State A Girl’s Championship tomorrow night at Frost Arena in Brookings after each won their semifinal showdowns on Friday night.

Four Orioles scored in double figures led by Rianna Fillipi’s 18 points in their 57-50 victory over Vermillion.

Three-Time defending champion St. Thomas More cruised past Webster 42-30 but may be without star guard Dru Gylten in tomorrow’s title game after she suffered an injury during the game.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

