4-PEAT! St. Thomas More Rallies Past Lennox For Another Title

Cavaliers Win Fourth Straight Title 47-36

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The loss of a star player and a halftime deficit couldn’t put an end to the St. Thomas More girl’s basketball dynasty.

Down 18-14 at half, the Cavaliers controlled the second half and defeated Lennox 47-36 in the State A Championship game on Saturday night in Brookings. Aislinn Duffy led all scorers with 16 points. St. Thomas more also got 13 points from Jayden Bies to help offset the loss of star guard Dru Gylten, who missed the title game after suffering an injury in the semifinals against Webster.

Rianna Fillipi and Riley Peters each scored 13 for the Orioles.

