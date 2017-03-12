BRING ON THE ZAGS! SDSU Draws Top Seed Gonzaga In NCAA Tournament

Jackrabbits Will Face Bulldogs In Salt Lake City Thursday

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State University men’s basketball team will play top-seeded Gonzaga in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

SDSU, 18-16 overall, is seeded 16th in the West Region and will be making its fourth trip to the NCAA Tournament in six years after winning the Summit League tournament championship. Gonzaga, the regular season and tournament champion of the West Coast Conference, is 32-1 overall.

Tune to KDLT at 10 PM for more coverage and sound from the Jacks and Bulldogs, as well as online for more content!