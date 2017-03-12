Coyotes Await Their NIT Fate

USD Guaranteed Bid In First D1 Postseason Tournament

VERMILLION, S.D. — For all the celebration in Brookings over making the NCAA Tournament, there’s been just as much heartbreak in Vermillion.

After losing to SDSU 74-71 in the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament, USD knew their NCAA Tournament dreams had been dashed. However, by virtue of winning the Summit League regular season title, the Coyotes do have an automatic bid into the NIT, marking their first ever Division One postseason appearance.

They’ll learn who and where they play at 7:30 when the bracket is unveiled on ESPN U.

The NIT is actually the oldest postseason tournament in college hoops and, as we saw two years ago when SDSU upset Colorado State, can be a terrific springboard for young teams. Though the disappointment of missing out on the Big Dance is still raw for the Coyotes, they promise to be ready when their name is called.