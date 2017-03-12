Driver Flees After Hitting Brandon Home, Leaves License Plate Behind

The driver, identified as Brandon resident Brett Hoffmann, struck the side of the garage and then drove off

BRANDON, S.D.- A home in Brandon received some unwanted renovations Saturday night as a car drove through the garage.

Brandon Police say a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Sioux Boulevard was not able to complete a turn at the intersection in front of the home and careened into the garage.

The driver, identified as Brandon resident Brett Hoffmann, drove off after striking the home.

The homeowner was grilling in his driveway at the time and noticed the license plate of the vehicle had been left behind.

Hoffman was arrested for reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

A passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The car received extensive damage.