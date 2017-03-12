Dynasty Continues For St. Thomas More Girl’s Hoops

4th Straight State A Title
Zach Borg
Share This:

BROOKINGS, S.D. —  In prep hoops our first South Dakota state basketball champs were crowned last night, though they’re not necessarily new.

In Huron Sully Buttes’ girls won their second consecutive State B title, taking down Sanborn Central Woonsocket 63-48.

Meanwhile in Brookings, St. Thomas More won their fourth straight State A girl’s crown, rallying past Lennox 47-36.  The Cavs are the first team to win four consecutive titles since Roosevelt won five in a row from 1997 to 2001.

Related Post

Rosinsky Paces Pats Past Warriors
Lincoln Girls Rally At O’Gorman
Kocer Leads BV Past Washington Girls
HANSON CLASSIC: Avon Pulls Away From Freeman

You Might Also Like