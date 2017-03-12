Dynasty Continues For St. Thomas More Girl’s Hoops

4th Straight State A Title

BROOKINGS, S.D. — In prep hoops our first South Dakota state basketball champs were crowned last night, though they’re not necessarily new.

In Huron Sully Buttes’ girls won their second consecutive State B title, taking down Sanborn Central Woonsocket 63-48.

Meanwhile in Brookings, St. Thomas More won their fourth straight State A girl’s crown, rallying past Lennox 47-36. The Cavs are the first team to win four consecutive titles since Roosevelt won five in a row from 1997 to 2001.