Fire Scare at New Colton CHS Plant Wont Affect Tuesday’s Open House

COLTON, S.D.- A fire scare at a Colton fertilizer plant had emergency crews on high alert.

The call came in late Saturday afternoon at the new CHS plant near Colton.

Crews say they received reports of smoke coming out of one of the towers, and upon investigation, found the center of a bin smoldering.

“It looks like they were doing some work above where the fertilizer bins were some of them had some material in them and some of the material fell down into them,” said Colton Volunteer Fire Department Chief LeRoy Koopman.

The bins were emptied and crews were able to get everything contained in a short time.

The plant is expected to hold an open house on Tuesday.

Chief Koopman says the incident shouldn’t have any affect on that event.