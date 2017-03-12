Greenman Helps Crandall & USF Complete Pole Vault National Title Sweep

Scott Greenman Wins National Title Less Than 24 Hours After Courtney Crandall's Championship

BIRMINGHAM, AL — For the fifth time in 48 hours, another college athlete from South Dakota has claimed a national championship.

The University of Sioux Falls’ Scott Greenman cleared 17 feet, 6.5 inches on his final attempt to win the NCAA Division Two Pole Vault Championship at the national indoor meet in Birmingham on Saturday afternoon.

The title gives USF the sweep of the pole vault titles after Courtney Crandall won the women’s national title last night by clearing 14 feet and two inches.

Overall it’s the fifth national title to be won by a South Dakota college athlete in 48 hours. USD’s Chris Nilsen won the men’s pole vault at the Division One Indoor Track & Field Championships last night in College Station, Texas. Northern State’s Hannah Kastigar has won a pair of national titles at the NCAA Division Two Women’s Swimming and Diving meet as well.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!