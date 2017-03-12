Mustangs Ride Past Arkansas Tech In Central Region Quarterfinal

SMSU Wins 93-82
Zach Borg
Share This:

MARYVILLE, Mo. – Joey Bartlett scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds to lead No. 2 seed Southwest Minnesota State to a 93-82 victory over No. 7 seed Arkansas Tech in the first round of the NCAA Central Region Tournament at Bearcat Arena.

 

SMSU, 27-5 overall, will advance to Sunday’s region semifinals and face East Central University (Okla.) at 5 p.m. ECSU advanced to tomorrow’s game with a 115-106 overtime victory over MSU Moorhead.

 

Bartlett finished the game connecting on 6 of 12 field goals with three 3-pointers, while making 10 of 14 free throws. Carter Kirk added 15 points for the Mustangs, teammate Michael Lee tied a career-high with 14 points, while Ryan Bruggeman chipped in with 12 points and dished out nine assists with zero turnovers.

 

SMSU, which committed a season-low six turnovers in the contest, shot 48 percent (31 of 64) from the field, including 10 of 25 from 3-point range.

 

ATU (21-8) shot 40 percent (29 of 73) for the game, but just 31 percent in the second half. The Wonderboys closed the game making 12 of 36 3-pointers. ATU entered the game ranking fourth in Division II averaging 12 3-pointers per game.

 

SMSU finished the game making 21 of 29 free throws, including attempting 27 in the second half.

 

Both teams were red-hot shooting from 3-point range in the opening half with SMSU making eight of 18 3-pointers, while ATU connected on seven of 16 from long range.

 

SMSU held a 13-12 lead with 14:40 left in the first before a Taylor Schafer field goal started a 9-1 run to give SMSU its largest lead of the half at 24-13 with 12:04 remaining following a layup by Kirk. Bartlett highlighted the run with three straight field goals, including a 3-pointer.

 

Lee would make a 3-pointer to give the Mustangs a 29-21 advantage at the 10:40 mark, but the Wonderboys countered with a seven straight points to but the deficit to 29-28.

 

Bartlett made his third 3-pointer of the half with 7:25 remaining to give SMSU a 37-30 lead with 7:25 left, but ATU would slowly cut into the deficit and tie the game at 46 with 1:43 left. ATU closed the half on a 10-2 run to take a 48-46 lead at halftime.

 

Bartlett led SMSU with 13 points in the opening half, while SMSU shot 49 percent as a team.

 

ATU built a four-point lead early in the second half, but SMSU answered with a 3-pointer by KJ Davis and a layup by Kirk to regain a 53-52 lead.

 

Tied at 57 with 17 minutes remaining, SMSU reeled off nine straight points, including seven from the free throw line to build a 66-57 margin.

 

SMSU maintained a 69-65 lead with 11 minutes left before layups by Kirk and Schafer and a pair of free throws by Bartlett pushed the lead to 75-65 with nine minutes remaining.

 

The Wonderboys made another push and trimmed the deficit to 78-71 with just under eight minutes left, but four straight points from Bartlett and a layup by Mitch Weg gave the Mustangs an 84-71 lead.

 

ATU would not go away and made the score 88-82 at the 1:14 mark, but SMSU closed the game with three free throws and a layup, while holding ATU scoreless to seal its first NCAA win since the 2009 region championship game.

 

Justin Graham scored 20 points to lead ATU.

Related Post

Free Throw Shooting Dooms USD In First Home Loss T...
Daum Bucket Lifts Jacks Past Yotes
DWU Sweep In GPAC Playoffs
2017 NSIC Men’s Basketball Tournament

You Might Also Like