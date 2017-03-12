Otzelberger’s Steady Hand Helped Guide Jackrabbits Through Adversity

First Year Coach Has SDSU Returning To NCAA Tournament

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State’s men learn where they’ll play in the Division One NCAA Tournament tomorrow.

Which is pretty incredible to say since first year coach T.J. Otzelberger and his Jackrabbits sat at just 1-6 in conference play a little over a month ago. That’s when Otz and his Jacks began quite the turnaround, winning 7 of their last nine and three more games in the three days at the Summit League Tournament, earning a second straight trip to the Big Dance.

Quite a feat for the first year coach replacing the school’s all-time winningest coach in Scott Nagy. Otz kept his team together and learned on the fly.