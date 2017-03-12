Sellout Crowd Sees Cedar Rapids Edge Stampede

Herd Fall 2-1

Sioux Falls SD—The Sioux Falls Stampede tried to rally late in the game, but fell 2-1 to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders despite a sellout crowd of 10,678 fans cheering them on Saturday night at the PREMIER Center. Trailing by a goal in the final seconds, the Herd had several great scoring chances, but couldn’t get the puck to hit the back of the net and fell to 7-7-7 in one-goal games this year and 17-25-6 on the year. AJ Villella tallied the only goal of the game for the Herd while Mikhail Berdin stopped 15 of 17 shots in goal for the Herd who continue to struggle on home ice. The RoughRiders won for just the 10th time this season (10-36-4) and for the first time against the Stampede.

The Herd were hoping the big crowd could give them a boost for an early goal, but the RoughRiders had other plans and shut the Herd down in the first. With the game scoreless through most of the first, the Riders grabbed the first goal of the game, on the power play, at 13:08. Trevor Zins sent a pass into the left circle for Riese Zmolek who skated inside the face-off dot and blasted a shot through the pads of Stampede goaltender Mikhail Berdin to give Cedar Rapids a 1-0 edge after one period. Both teams tallied nine shots on goal.

In the second the Herd were hoping they could change their fortunes, but the Riders did not let down. Cedar Rapids grabbed a 2-0 lead at 6:40 of the third period when Scott Perunovich into the high slot and wristed a shot that went off Stampede stick and bounced past Berdin for a 2-0 advantage. The Herd would go on a four minute power play towards the end of the period and generated some good offensive opportunities, outshooting the Riders 11-3 in the period, but couldn’t get anything past Drew DeRidder.

The Stampede came alive in the third with 15 shots in the third and threw everything they had at the RoughRiders to try and get back into the hockey game. Despite the strong effort, the Herd still trailed by a goal in the final period, but finally broke through at the 12:54 when AJ Villella tallied his fourth of the season against his former team. With a mad scramble in front of the Cedar Rapids net, Khristian Acosta got the puck to the left of the RoughRiders goaltender and into the hands of Villella who quickly wristed it in to the back of the net to bring the big crowd to their feet and make it a 2-1 game. The Herd pulled Berdin for the final 90 seconds and nearly tied three different times in the final seconds, but Deridder continued to play strong and pushed pucks away to secure the victory.

The Stampede outshot the Riders 15-3 and 34-17 in the game. The Herd finished the night 0-for-4 on the power play while Cedar Rapids was 1-for-5.

The Herd close out the weekend with a trip to Fargo on Sunday. Puck drops at 5:05 PM and fans can catch all the action on KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 107.9-FM and online at KELO.com starting at 4:40 PM. Fans can also watch live on HockeyTV.