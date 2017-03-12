Sioux Empire Paddlers Looking To Build White Water Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Their sport may not be basketball, but the Sioux Empire Paddlers is participating in their version of March Madness.

The nonprofit kayaking group is offering a special deal during the whole month for those who want to become members; all of the membership fees, which costs 45 dollars per family, will go toward their white water project.

The projects goal is to create safe waves and movements on a 550 ft. long stretch of the Big Sioux River.

“Engineers come in, they check out the flow the bottom of the river and everything and they design structures like hydraulic waves so you can surf on and do some different kayaking moves on the water,” says Sioux Empire Paddlers president Mitchell Joldersma.

The nonprofit says the park would attract thousands of extra kayakers to the area.

But it is a costly project.

An engineer study needs to be done first which will cost around $60,000.

And then building the park will cost another one million dollars after that.

Sioux Empire Paddlers wants to raise the money solely from supporters of the project to avoid using any tax payer dollars.

They say the project will take a couple of years to complete.

