SNOW ALERT Issued in Sioux Falls Starting Sunday at 6:00 P.M.

Plowing of emergency snow routes is underway, parking restrictions are in effect across the city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The City of Sioux Falls Public Works Street Division has declared a SNOW ALERT beginning at March 12, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

http://siouxfalls.org/snowalert



Plowing of emergency snow routes is underway, and plows will enter neighborhoods after the snow has stopped falling and emergency routes are clear.

Parking restrictions are in effect across the city, and vehicles parked on all streets are subject to ticketing and towing by zone.

Zone 3:

Plowing in Zone 3 will begin after 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 12, 2017, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until all lanes have been plowed.

Zone 2:

Plowing of north/south streets will begin on Monday, March 13, 2017. Starting at 8 a.m. all vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until all lanes have been plowed or until 5 p.m., whichever is earlier. After 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of east/west streets will begin on Monday, March 13, 2017. Starting at 8 p.m. all vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until all lanes have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. After 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking

Zone 1:

Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

After 2 inches of snow has fallen (day or night, with or without a snow alert being declared), all vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing at the owner’s expense. Emergency snow routes are posted with signs.

General snow removal information is available on the City’s website at www.siouxfalls.org/snow and on cable channel CityLink.

If you are unsure what snow zone you are in, or where the zone boundaries are located, use our online interactive map, which allows you to pinpoint your zone by address. This is available at www.siouxfalls.org/snow.

You may subscribe to email snow alert notifications at www.siouxfalls.org/snow. Text message alerts are also available by texting SNOW to 605-413-1990. Snow alerts and updates also will be communicated via Twitter and Facebook. Follow us at twitter.com/siouxfallssnow. On Facebook you can “like” us at facebook.com/citysiouxfalls.

Property owners are reminded that the City of Sioux Falls requires all public sidewalks cleared of ice and snow within 48 hours after completion of each snow or ice accumulation. Sidewalks at intersections or crosswalks shall also be cleared to the street—City Ordinance, Section 96.100. Call 978-6900 during normal business hours, or leave a voice message after hours or on weekends, to report violations.