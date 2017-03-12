Storm Shake Off Slow Start To Win At Nebraska

Sioux Falls 3-0 After 42-28 Win

Sioux Falls, SD — The Sioux Falls Storm won their third game of the 2017 season after defeating the Nebraska Danger 42-28.

The Danger received the ball to start the game and wasted no time getting started. Derrick Bernard connected with Dello Davis for a 25-yard pass to score first, giving the Danger an early 7-0 lead. Nebraska extended their lead to 13-0 after Rob Brown reeled in the 11-yard reception from Derrick Bernard. The Storm defense would block the point-after attempt ending the first quarter with a score of 13-0.

The Storm would be the first to strike in the second quarter after Lorenzo Brown connected with Korey Williams on a four-yard touchdown pass, helping the Storm cut lead was 13-7. Nebraska would end the half after Derrick Bernard would hit Dimtri Stimphil for a 35-yard touchdown, extending the Danger’s lead to 19-7.

The Storm was the first to score in the second half when Mike Tatum ran in a one-yard touchdown cutting the lead to 25-13. Nebraska quarterback Derrick Bernard ran the keeper in to extend the lead to 25-13. In the final minute of the third quarter, the Storm would shrink the Danger’s lead to 25-20 after Korey Williams ran a 30-yard touchdown.

The Storm started fourth quarter strong when Korey Williams snuck in a three-yard sweep, the Storm would complete a successful two-point conversion after Lorenzo Brown connected with Robbie Rouse giving the Storm their first lead of the game with a score of 28-25. Nebraska would tie the game at 28 all after Josh Gable hit a 44-yard field goal. The Storm would end the game after back-to-back touchdowns where Lorenzo Brown kept the quarterback keeper and then J’Vontez Blackmon picked off Derrick Bernard and returned it to the house. The game concluded with a score of 42-28.

Lorenzo Brown finished the game with 146 yards, one touchdown, one interception, 69 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Korey Williams ended the game with 63 receiving yards, one touchdown while rushing for 40 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Knight tallied eight tackles whereas J’Vontez Blackmon and Elijah Fields had one interception.

The Storm improves to 3-0 on the season while the Nebraska Danger falls to 2-2. The Storm returns to action Monday, March 20th when the Storm will host the Iowa Barnstormers. Kickoff is set for 6:05 p.m.