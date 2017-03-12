Sully Buttes Repeats As State B Champs

Chargers Roll Over Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 63-48
Zach Borg
HURON, S.D.  —  For the second straight season the Sully Buttes Chargers are State B Girl’s Basketball Champions.

The Chargers defeated Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 63-48 in the championship game on Saturday night in Huron.  Racquel Wientjes led all scorers with 25 points while USD-bound senior Chloe Lamb added 19 for the victorious Chargers.

In her final prep game, SDSU-bound senior Myah Selland scored 23 for the Blackhawks.

