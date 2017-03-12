Western Christian Completes A Championship Sweep

Boy's Basketball Joins Girl's Team As State Champs

DES MOINES, IA — It’s been a championship week at Western Christian High School!

One week after their girl’s basketball team won the Iowa 2A State title, the boy’s did the same thing last night, beating Pella Christian 62-50 in the championship game.

It’s the Wolfpack boy’s second straight state title and ninth overall and it comes in their first year under Bill Harmsen, who moved over from the girl’s program after legendary coach Jim Eekhoff retired.