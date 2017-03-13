Restaurant Offers 20% Of Sales To Support Family Of Fatal Crash Victim

Adel Toay
SIOUX FALLS – A Sioux Falls restaurant is opening its doors to the community to enjoy a meal and support the family of Kareem Cisse. 20 percent of Granite City’s total sales today will go to the family.

The company says its their goal to help support the community in times of need.

“This is something Granite City started years ago. It’s called dines and donate basically any fundraiser or foundation that’s looking for extra income or extra money or support. A certain proceeds of the sales from today go to that foundation,” said Devon Giesen the General Manager at Granite City.

A gofundme page has also been created for the family and it can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/cissearrington-family

