Coyotes Will Face Iowa In The NIT

Will Play On National TV Wednesday Night

VERMILLION, S.D.—University of South Dakota’s men’s basketball team will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) at 6 p.m. Wednesday from Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The game will be televised live on ESPN2.

South Dakota (22-11) earned an automatic bid to its first NIT by winning the Summit League’s regular season championship with a 12-4 record. The Coyotes are making their first postseason appearance since 2010 when the team participated in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament. Overall, it is the program’s 16th postseason appearance and second at the Division I level.

Iowa (18-14) is one of four No. 1 seeds in the 32-team NIT field after being designated as one of the last four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes finished in a four-way tie for fifth place in the Big Ten standings with a 10-8 record. Iowa is making its eighth NIT appearance. The Hawkeyes advanced to the championship game in their last appearance in 2013.

Tickets to the game will go on sale at 1 p.m. Monday per Iowa’s athletic department website. General public tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for youth. You can purchase tickets by phone at 1-800-IA-HAWKS, or online at www.hawkeyesports.com/basketballtickets.

South Dakota and Iowa will meet for the 12th time, though the team’s only meeting since 1965 was Dec. 4, 2012, in Iowa City. Coyote center Tyler Flack, the lone senior on this year’s roster, logged 29 minutes in that contest. He scored five points, had seven rebounds and blocked two shots in an 87-63 Iowa victory.