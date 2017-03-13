Five Guys Fundraiser to Bring South Dakota Woman Back Home

After Whitney Stevens tragic death in Peru, a benefit aims to bring her back where she belongs.

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday, March 13th, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at all three Five Guys Burgers & Fries locations in South Dakota. 50 percent of all proceeds will be donated to the family of Whitney Stevens.

The benefit will help raise money for Whitney’s family to bring her back to South Dakota. Whitney died after a tragic accident while visiting Peru. Last week, Whitney Stevens was on vacation with a friend in Peru and while hiking, the ground collapsed underneath Whitney, taking her life.

The cities of Rapid City, Sioux Falls and surrounding areas are invited to the fundraiser. All online orders in Sioux Falls and Rapid Ci ty through FiveGuys.com during the benefit hours will also be included.

Anyone at the stores can donate change or extra donations. Funds can also be made through the Whitney Stevens gofundme page or to Black Hills Credit Union in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

You can also contact Ted Miller with Five Guys Burger and Fries in Sioux Falls at 605-728-6616.

Five Guys Burgers & Fries are located at 121 S. Minnesota Ave. and 4200 S. Louise Ave. In Sioux Falls and 1329 Elgin Street in Rapid City.