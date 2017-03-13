Four Part Harmony to Dazzle Sioux Falls Area

Gospel quartet Ernie Haase and Signature Sound will perform Sunday in Sioux Falls.

One of the best nationally known gospel music groups will perform in Sioux Falls.

Ernie Haase and Signature Sound has traveled the world and awarded numerous Dove Awards and nominated for a Grammy.

The quartet sang at the Grand Old Opry delight as well as encourage audiences of all ages with their high energy and unmistakable four part harmonies.

Susie Cromwell from Corvex Productions was a guest on KDLT News Today to explain why the music act is in Sioux Falls.

“They are preparing for a big European tour and are coming up from Branson on their way back to Nashville.” Cromwell said, “This show is really for all ages, it’s for a whole family.”

Ernie Haase and Signature Sound is currently on their “Hymns and Hits” tour. People will enjoy a number of the quartet’s number hits as well as some new collaborations.

The concert is Sunday, March 19th, at 6:00pm, doors open at 5:00pm at Sioux Falls First located at 6300 41st Street.

Tickets are available at Crossroads Book and Music or online at www.itickets.com or call Susie Cromwell, her number is on the Corvex Productions facebook page.

At Sunday’s event, Corvex Productions will also announce more headlining concerts coming to Sioux Falls in 2017.