Gonzaga Wary Of Mike Daum And SDSU

Bulldogs Went 32-1 During The Regular Season

SPOKANE, WA — South Dakota State’s NCAA Tournament task is certainly daunting.

Gonzaga has spent time this season ranked number one in the country and his 32-1 on the season, including a 102-65 win over USD back in December. And they are big, sporting three seven footers and seven players who are 6 foot 8 or taller. Their leading scorer is #5 Nigel Goss-Williams,a player who Jackrabbit coach T.J. Otzelberger worked with as an assistant at Washington.

No 16 seed has ever beaten a top seed since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, a total record of 0-and-128. But the Bulldogs know Mike Daum is a unique talent, and SDSU isn’t a team they can overlook.

The game tips off from Salt Lake City on Thursday at 1 PM Central Time on TBS.