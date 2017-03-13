Jackrabbits Not Bullish About Facing Bulldogs In Big Dance

SDSU Looks To Become First 16 Seed To Upset A Top Seed In Tournament History

BROOKINGS, S.D. — For the fourth time in six years the South Dakota State men anxiously watched on Selection Sunday to learn who and where they’ll play in the NCAA Tournament.

Unlike those past years these Jacks knew they’d likely be facing one of the toughest teams in the tournament, a top seed.

As had been predicted by most of the so-called experts, SDSU drew top seed Gonzaga in Salt Lake City in the West Regional. The game will tip off on Thursday at 1 PM CST and be televised live by TBS.

During their watch party at Cubbys they had to wait through almost the entire show to learn the draw and, while getting the number one team is a tall task, the chance to make history is exciting. No #16 seed has ever beaten a top seed since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, an all time record of 0-128.