Jury Selection Begins In Murder Case Against Jared Stone

SIOUX FALLS – Jury selection started today for the man charged in a deadly shooting outside a Sioux Falls Casino.

Jared Stone is charged with first degree murder after police stay he shot and killed 28-year-old John Baptiste White Eyes outside the Lucky Lady Casino last April.

If convicted, Stone faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. The state announced in October that they wouldn’t seek the death penalty.

Stone fled police for five days before he was arrested following a high-speed chase near the Nebraska-Wyoming border.