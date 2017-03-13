Large Turnout For SDSU Tournament Selection Watch Party

B ROOKINGS, S.D. – Earlier this week we found out the SDSU Jackrabbits men’s team would be dancing for the second year in a row in the NCAA Division I tournament.

Sunday night, we found out who they will be facing — No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

While this may be a challenge, players and fans say “bring it on”.

It may have been snowing outside of Cubby’s Sports Bar and Grille in Brookings.

But inside, there was plenty of food, drinks, and anticipation as SDSU fans, coaches and players found out together who the jacks will be facing next; Gonzaga.

“It’s tough,” says SDSU sophomore guard Tevin King. “They are a pretty good team, but I love the competition between us two. It’s a great feeling right now.”

Fans, like the players, are excited to hear SDSU’s name announced in the selection show.

But was going up against a number one seed what everyone wanted? Not exactly.

“Hopefully we don’t have to play a number one seed,” said Roger Hansen of Brookings. “Two or three would be better.”

“Truly in our situation we would rather not start that way,” adds Keith Jensen of Brookings.

But that doesn’t mean the Jacks will be losing their 6th man.

“Bring it on,” says Jensen. “If you want to win the thing, you got to face number one.”



The team says it’s that support that helped drive them to winning the Summit League tournament putting them in the NCAA Division I tournament in the first place.

And it’ll continue to help them when they face Gonzaga in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

“I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times: this fan base is second to none,” says SDSU senior guard Michael Orris. “The support we get is unbelievable.”

“Jackrabbit nation has always been one of a kind to us players,” adds SDSU sophomore forward Mike Baum. “The support we get from them is fantastic even during the ups and the downs.”

Like in the Summit League tournament, it was a sea of blue and yellow at the Brookings restaurant.

Many had to stand to watch the bracket unfold.