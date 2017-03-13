March 12, 2017 Snow Totals
We had some pretty impressive snow totals today. The biggest winners were in the North and Eastern parts of the viewing area (Yes, I said winners, because I enjoy the snow!). Here’s the breakdown of what everyone saw…
3 E Watertown – 10.0″
Aberdeen – 9.0″
Columbia – 9.0″
Brookings – 8.0″
5 NW Lake Cochrane Rec – 9.0″
Marshall, MN – 8.5″
Clark- 8.0″
Lake Benton, MN – 8.0″
Watertown – 8.0″
Windom, MN – 8.0″
4 N Currie – 7.5″ Aurora – 6.5″
Flandreau – 6.2″
Iroquois – 6.0″
Milbank – 6.0″
Redfield 6.0″
3 W Sisseton – 5.3″
Colman – 5.0″
Langford – 5.0″
Huron – 4.4″
3 SSE Sioux Falls – 4.2″ Miller – 4.0″
Pipestone, MN – 4.0″
Sioux Falls Airport – 4.0″
Chamberlain – 1.2″
Merill, IA – 1.0″