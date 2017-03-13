March 12, 2017 Snow Totals

We had some pretty impressive snow totals today. The biggest winners were in the North and Eastern parts of the viewing area (Yes, I said winners, because I enjoy the snow!). Here’s the breakdown of what everyone saw…

3 E Watertown – 10.0″

Aberdeen – 9.0″

Columbia – 9.0″

Brookings – 8.0″

5 NW Lake Cochrane Rec – 9.0″

Marshall, MN – 8.5″

Clark- 8.0″

Lake Benton, MN – 8.0″

Watertown – 8.0″

Windom, MN – 8.0″

4 N Currie – 7.5″ Aurora – 6.5″

Flandreau – 6.2″

Iroquois – 6.0″

Milbank – 6.0″

Redfield 6.0″

3 W Sisseton – 5.3″

Colman – 5.0″

Langford – 5.0″

Huron – 4.4″

3 SSE Sioux Falls – 4.2″ Miller – 4.0″

Pipestone, MN – 4.0″

Sioux Falls Airport – 4.0″

Chamberlain – 1.2″

Merill, IA – 1.0″